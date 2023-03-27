Left Menu

Multiple victims reported after school shooting in Nashville, officials say

Officials responded to a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday with multiple victims confirmed, the local fire department said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:21 IST
Officials responded to a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday with multiple victims confirmed, the local fire department said.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene," the Nashville fire department said on Twitter.

