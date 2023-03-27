Netherlands looking for market price for Tennet Germany, PM Rutte says

The Netherlands is looking for the market price for the sale of its electricity grid operator Tennet's German operations, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday during a press conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.

The Dutch government last month said it would opt for a total sale of the German activities of its electricity grid operator in talks with Berlin.

