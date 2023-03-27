Left Menu

Netherlands looking for market price for Tennet Germany, PM Rutte says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:18 IST
Netherlands looking for market price for Tennet Germany, PM Rutte says
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands is looking for the market price for the sale of its electricity grid operator Tennet's German operations, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday during a press conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.

The Dutch government last month said it would opt for a total sale of the German activities of its electricity grid operator in talks with Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023