Netherlands looking for market price for Tennet Germany, PM Rutte says
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands is looking for the market price for the sale of its electricity grid operator Tennet's German operations, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday during a press conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.
The Dutch government last month said it would opt for a total sale of the German activities of its electricity grid operator in talks with Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
