Left Menu

European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 12:45 IST
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders. European banks rose 1.6%, adding to Monday's 1.4% gain. Swiss bank UBS climbed 2.4% after CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Credit Suisse shares rose 3.1%.

Oil & gas stocks, miners and retailers were among the other top sectoral gainers in Europe. Telecom Italia added 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported that Italy's state-backed lender is working on a higher bid for the company's landline network.

Zalando climbed 2.7% after HSBC upgraded Europe's biggest online fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023