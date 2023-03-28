European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders. European banks rose 1.6%, adding to Monday's 1.4% gain. Swiss bank UBS climbed 2.4% after CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Credit Suisse shares rose 3.1%.
Oil & gas stocks, miners and retailers were among the other top sectoral gainers in Europe. Telecom Italia added 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported that Italy's state-backed lender is working on a higher bid for the company's landline network.
Zalando climbed 2.7% after HSBC upgraded Europe's biggest online fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold".
