Russia says oil sales to India up 22-fold last year

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called "friendly" countries, as he said Russian oil supplies to India jumped 22-fold last year.

Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42% of Russia's federal budget in 2022 and said the country's energy industry was sustainable, despite the challenges faced by Western sanctions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)