Russia says oil sales to India up 22-fold last year
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:02 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called "friendly" countries, as he said Russian oil supplies to India jumped 22-fold last year.
Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42% of Russia's federal budget in 2022 and said the country's energy industry was sustainable, despite the challenges faced by Western sanctions
