Tiljala minor murder case: NCPRC sends notice to West Bengal DGP; seeks report within 48 hrs

Taking cognisance of the incident where a minor girl was found dead in a jute bag in West Bengal's Tiljala, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday said that they have sent a notice to the Director general of police (DGP) of the state. As per the notice, the commission has asked for a factual report within 48 hours over the death of a 7-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of Kolkata.

According to police, the girl was missing from Sunday morning and her body was found inside a suitcase at a neighbour's flat in the evening. Police have arrested the accused, who hails from Bihar, and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The accused has been identified as Alok Kumar. "On Sunday we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near PS Tiljala. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a gunny bag in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police custody," Subhankar Bhattacharya, DC, South East Division told ANI.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if the child was abused. Prima facie, officers said the injuries were mainly on her head and her hands were found tied. It has been alleged that the accused had no child from his marriage and killed the girl on the advice of a tantrik.

Enraged by this incident, the locals agitated and started demanding action against the accused. The locals are alleging that the girl was abducted and murdered before being stuffed inside a suitcase.

"Later some people started stone-pelting, 2 people were arrested in this regard; a few others were detained for spreading unrest. The situation is peaceful," Bhattacharya further said, adding that however, the situation is under control and section 144 is not imposed in the area. (ANI)

