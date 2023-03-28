District Court in Punjab's Faridkot gives RI to 4 people for abetting suicide in 2016 case

A district Court has sentenced four accused to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for abetment to suicide in a 2016 case in which four members of a family ended their lives in Faridkot in Punjab. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Kalda on Monday sentenced the four convicts to 10 years of imprisonment.

The Court found them guilty in the 2016 family mass suicide case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts. In September 2016, four members of the same family, Jagtaar Singh (50) his wife Salwinder Kaur (42), and daughters Parveen (18) and Harbhajan Kaur (19), residents of Society Nagar, jumping to their deaths into the Rajasthan feeder Canal in Faridkot.

A suicide note was recovered in this case. In the note, the family blamed their neighbours and a senior Akali leader. (ANI)

