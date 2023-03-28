Left Menu

District Court in Punjab's Faridkot gives RI to 4 people for abetting suicide in 2016 case

Faridkot District Court sentenced four convicts in the 2016 family's mass suicide case to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for abetment to suicide.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:44 IST
District Court in Punjab's Faridkot gives RI to 4 people for abetting suicide in 2016 case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A district Court has sentenced four accused to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for abetment to suicide in a 2016 case in which four members of a family ended their lives in Faridkot in Punjab. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Kalda on Monday sentenced the four convicts to 10 years of imprisonment.

The Court found them guilty in the 2016 family mass suicide case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts. In September 2016, four members of the same family, Jagtaar Singh (50) his wife Salwinder Kaur (42), and daughters Parveen (18) and Harbhajan Kaur (19), residents of Society Nagar, jumping to their deaths into the Rajasthan feeder Canal in Faridkot.

A suicide note was recovered in this case. In the note, the family blamed their neighbours and a senior Akali leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023