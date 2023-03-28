J&K govt to launch AAM dashboard to address issues of agri-startups, farmers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to launch a technology-driven agriculture apex monitoring dashboard (AAMD) that will offer a one-stop solution to farmers and agri-startups for registration, monitoring and funding of various projects.

A roadmap for the AAM dashboard in J&K is aimed at governing the 29 projects that were approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. These projects were recommended by a committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

''We are formulating state of art dashboard to implement the holistic agriculture development programme. The state-of-art technology-driven agriculture apex monitoring dashboard (AAMD) is a one-stop solution for agri-startups allied projects to farmers from registration to education'', Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Atul Dulloo told PTI in an interview here.

He said that anyone aspiring to move to the farm sector can apply online. ''Their applications will be processed online. Our officers will visit their doorsteps to conduct any verification or process'', Dulloo said.

Initially, 29 projects of agriculture and allied sectors under the recently launched Rs 5,000 crore holistic agriculture development programme, which is aimed at transforming the agriculture profile from subsistence type into a sustainable and commercially viable entity, would be brought under the ambit of the high-tech system.

''The dashboard will be a one-stop platform to deal with all the issues of farmers, agri-startups, industries and allied sectors'', he said.

The aspiring agri-startups and agri- entrepreneurs will get all support through online mode from registration, approval, banking and financial support, central schemes integration, advice, education, skilling and rectification on the dashboard.

Dulloo said, ''In case, they need financial assistance, the application will be sent to banks through the dashboard. In the central schemes, his application will be integrated into those schemes for the benefit of getting incentives. It will also be online. It is based on OTP-driven setup''. He said that at each stage from applying online, dashboard will send him an SMS about the progress of the case. ''The dashboard will give all the information about areas and the suitable agriculture or Horticulture activity in the belts'', he said. The dashboard will be based on artificial intelligence to cater to all needs of users from registration to education.

''There will artificial intelligence-based chatbot, which will guide farmers on all information. It will have a learning management system in which 59 courses and 57 courses have been identified in Kashmir and Jammu provinces. We will offer certificate courses online from universities'', Dulloo said. He said that dashboard will have online videos on various subjects and online material in four languages.

The 29 projects envisaging transformation of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K will include development of seed and seed multiplication chain, promotion of niche crops in J&K, promotion of vegetables and exotic vegetables under open and projected cultivation, strengthening of agriculture marketing, promotion of bee keeping and nutri cereals (Millets).

The official said that those who apply for this holistic agriculture development programme will be linked to skilling through hybrid mode.

''Those farmers and Startups or agri-entrepreneurs or anyone else will get their certificates from universities through this dashboard, which will serve as an education and skill development platform as well'', Dulloo said.

