BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Credit Suisse Takeover To Profoundly Change Swiss Bank Sector

Fitch Ratings : * FITCH RATINGS: CREDIT SUISSE TAKEOVER WILL PROFOUNDLY CHANGE SWISS BANK SECTOR

* FITCH- CREDIT SUISSE-UBS DEAL, EVENTS THAT LED TO IT TO RESULT IN CHANGES TO SWISS BANKING SECTOR AFFECTING PERFORMANCE, REGULATION, RISKS FOR LONG-TERM * FITCH - EXPECT SWISS DOMESTIC BANKS WILL BENEFIT FROM RETAIL AND CORPORATE CUSTOMERS WANTING TO DIVERSIFY BANKING RELATIONSHIPS Source text for Eikon:

