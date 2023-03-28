Left Menu

Delhi: Police bust gambling racket, 5 arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, David Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jitender Shisodia and Yogesh Sharma.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:24 IST
Delhi: Police bust gambling racket, 5 arrested
Representaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have busted a gambling racket in Pandav Nagar Complex of Ganesh Nagar in Mandawali police station limits, and arrested 5 people, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, David Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jitender Shisodia and Yogesh Sharma.

According to officials, Mandawali Police received information regarding the alleged gambling racket, the information was brought to the knowledge of the Senior police officials and permission for the raid was obtained. Police conducted a raid on the given address and found five people playing cards with stake money. Rs 50,090 cash and gambling records were also seized from their possession, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of The Public Gambling Act has been registered at Mandawali Police Station, and the police were further looking into it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023