Left Menu

Ukrainian forces shell Russian-occupied Melitopol - Russian media

TASS also reported that a locomotive depot was destroyed but according to initial information, there were no casualties. Melitopol is some 120 km (74 miles) southeast of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:17 IST
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-occupied Melitopol - Russian media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have shelled the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol, south of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Russian media reported on Wednesday that as a result, the city's power supply had been cut. Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March last year, said on the Telegram messaging app that several explosions had gone off in the city.

Russia's state TASS news agency, citing Moscow-installed officials in the area, said Ukrainian shelling had damaged the city's power supply system and knocked out electricity in the city and some nearby villages. TASS also reported that a locomotive depot was destroyed but according to initial information, there were no casualties.

Melitopol is some 120 km (74 miles) southeast of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is expected to visit the plant later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023