JICA signs loan agreements with India for Raj, West Bengal projects

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday said it has signed a loan agreement with India to provide Japanese official Development Assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Rs 1,056 crore for the Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project (II).

According to a statement by JICA, the project aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers and promote gender mainstreaming in agriculture and irrigation sectors in the state of Rajasthan by enhancing water use efficiency and agriculture productivity.

The statement said the project will contribute to the socio-economic development of the state by especially supporting female farmers' participation in agriculture activities, leading to increased productivity and improved access to markets.

The Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project (II) is 2nd tranche of The Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project (I) which was signed on March 31, 2017. The project is a continuation of the ''Rajasthan Minor Irrigation Improvement Project (RAJAMIIP)'' from 2005 to 2015 under Japanese ODA loan.

In a separate statement, JICA said it has signed a loan agreement with India to provide Japanese ODA loan amounting to Rs 520 crore for the Project for Forest and Biodiversity Conservation for Climate Change Response in West Bengal (WB-FBCCCR). The objective of the project is to mitigate and adapt to climate change and conserve and restore ecosystems by adopting ecosystem-based climate change measures, biodiversity conservation, livelihood improvement activities and institutional strengthening, thereby contributing to the sustainable socioeconomic development in West Bengal.

