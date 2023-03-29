KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Kolkata, Mch.29(PTI): (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.1970.00-Rs.2050.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.1750.00-Rs.1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.12,600.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.11,150.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.9,600.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,200.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5750.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(New): Rs.5400.00 per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1520.00-1750.00 Per 15 Kg.

----

