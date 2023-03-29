Russia says it has stopped all data exchanges with U.S. on nuclear weapons

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow had stopped notifying the United States about its nuclear activities, including test launches, after it pulled out of the New START arms control treaty last month.

"All notifications, all forms of notification, all data exchange, all inspection activities, in general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)