IAEA chief: situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant hasn't improved

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday that the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had not improved and that fighting nearby had intensified, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power plant over the last year. Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.

