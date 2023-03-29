Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A senior Russian diplomat said Wednesday that Moscow has suspended sharing information about its nuclear forces with the United States, including notices about missile tests.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that Moscow has halted all information exchanges with Washington after previously suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the US.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the New START treaty, charging that Russia can't accept US inspections of its nuclear sites under the agreement at a time when Washington and its NATO allies have openly declared Russia's defeat in Ukraine as their goal.
Moscow emphasised that it wasn't withdrawing from the pact altogether and would continue to respect the caps on nuclear weapons.
The Russian Foreign Ministry initially said Moscow would keep notifying the US about planned test launches of its ballistic missiles.
The Russian military was conducting drills of its strategic missile forces Wednesday, deploying mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country's massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia over the weekend in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, reprts AP.
China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, reports AP.
Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on, reports AP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Crimea to mark anniversary of Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, reports AP.
Xi's Siberia pipeline delay signals limits to his embrace of Putin