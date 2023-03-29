Poland wants EU to use all tools to limit inflow of Ukrainian grain, says PM

Poland wants the European Union to use all tools at its disposal to limit the amont of Ukrainian grain entering the Polish market, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

"We demand the use of all regulatory instruments - quotas, tariffs, which will limit or block the import of Ukrainian grain into Poland," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

