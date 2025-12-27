Left Menu

Airports Reopen Post Military Exercises in Poland

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland have reopened after temporarily closing due to military aircraft operations following Russian strikes on Ukraine. The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency confirmed that fighter jet exercises were completed without any violations of Polish airspace by Polish and allied jets.

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland resumed operations on Saturday. The airports had been temporarily closed due to fighter jet activities following Russian strikes on Ukraine, as confirmed by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

PANSA had issued the temporary closure notice due to military aircraft movements in the region. However, the restrictions were lifted once the operations concluded.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that both Polish and allied fighter jets completed their exercises, noting no breaches of Polish airspace during the operations.

