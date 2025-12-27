Airports Reopen Post Military Exercises in Poland

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland resumed operations on Saturday. The airports had been temporarily closed due to fighter jet activities following Russian strikes on Ukraine, as confirmed by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

PANSA had issued the temporary closure notice due to military aircraft movements in the region. However, the restrictions were lifted once the operations concluded.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that both Polish and allied fighter jets completed their exercises, noting no breaches of Polish airspace during the operations.