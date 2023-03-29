US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing bank crisis fears, hopes of Fed rate-hike pause

Wall Street indexes rose on Wednesday as worries about stress in the banking sector eased, while growing hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes lifted shares of tech and growth companies. Market worries about the banking system have ebbed following a U.S. regulator-backed sale of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank's assets as well as lack of fresh signs of trouble in the sector since the buyout deal.

"Markets have been hit by waves of bad news, and we have hit a small pocket of stability with a few decent earnings and the bank crisis seeming closer to being over," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments. Regional U.S. bank stocks including Truist Financial Corp , Western Alliance Bancorp and First Republic Bank were up between 1.6% and 7.1%.

Larger peers Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co rose between 0.1% and 1.1%. The banking turmoil, which started earlier in March with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has led markets to reprice expectations of future monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Traders' bets are tilted towards no rate hike by the Fed in May, with odds of a 25-basis-point increase at 41%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool. Increasing expectations of a pause boosted both Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc shares by about 3%, lifting consumer discretionary up about 1.5%. Tech majors Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Crop rose 1.3% to 2.3%, boosting the information technology index. Thanks to gains in major technology and growth stocks, the Nasdaq outperformed its peers. Real estate stocks also advanced 1.8% to lead sectoral gains.

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, will testify before Congress for a second day after he criticized SVB's risk management on Tuesday. A key inflation reading expected at the end of the week will provide more clues on the Fed's monetary tightening plans.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest since March 9, reflecting easing investor anxiety. At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 244.04 points, or 0.75%, at 32,638.29, the S&P 500 was up 42.12 points, or 1.06%, at 4,013.39, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 162.06 points, or 1.38%, at 11,878.14.

Among major stock moves, Micron Technology Inc advanced 7.3% after the chipmaker forecast a boost to sales in 2025 from artificial intelligence. Lululemon Athletica Inc jumped 15.2% after forecasting annual sales and profit above estimates, while Lucid Group Inc gained 2.0% on plans to lay off about 18% of its workforce.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd slipped 1.5%, a day after touching a more than one-month high on the internet giant's revamp and listing plans. Lucid Group Inc gained 1.4% on plans to lay off about 18% of its workforce.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.60-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 3.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 41 new lows.

