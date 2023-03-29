Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann directs officers to ensure smooth, hassle-free wheat procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of wheat.He also said that payment to the farmers for their produce must be ensured from the very first day of procurement -- April 1.Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India RBI has cleared a sum of Rs 29,000 crore towards Cash Credit Limit CCL for the procurement of wheat in Punjab for the Rabi Marketing Season.Mann expressed satisfaction that the Union government has already released Rs 25,445 crore as CCL for the coming season.

Bhagwant Mann directs officers to ensure smooth, hassle-free wheat procurement
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of wheat.

He also said that payment to the farmers for their produce must be ensured from the very first day of procurement -- April 1.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared a sum of Rs 29,000 crore towards Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for the procurement of wheat in Punjab for the Rabi Marketing Season.

Mann expressed satisfaction that the Union government has already released Rs 25,445 crore as CCL for the coming season. According to an official statement, the chief minister said that with this, the bulk of the CCL sought by the state government for the purchase of wheat for this season has been released by the central bank. Expressing gratitude to the Centre for the timely release of CCL, he said that it will go a long way in ensuring seamless procurement of wheat during the current marketing season.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting of the Food and Civil supplies department here on Wednesday, directed the officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of every single grain of the farmers. He said that elaborate arrangements will be made for the procurement of the wheat so that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience. The procurement of wheat will begin on April 1 and culminate on May 31.

