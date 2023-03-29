Left Menu

Assam: Spear Corps Warriors felicitates Minerva Jaishy for securing AIR 1 in NCC Special Entry

Spear Corps Warriors felicitated Minerva Jaishy for securing AIR-01 in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Spl Entry Scheme 53 Course (OTA), an official statement by Public Relations Officer, Defence, Lt col Mahendra Rawat said on Wednesday.

29-03-2023
Assam: Spear Corps Warriors felicitates Minerva Jaishy for securing AIR 1 in NCC Special Entry
Image Credit: ANI
Spear Corps Warriors felicitated Minerva Jaishy for securing AIR-01 in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Spl Entry Scheme 53 Course (OTA), an official statement by Public Relations Officer, Defence, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Wednesday. The felicitation ceremony was conducted at Digboi, Assam, the statement added.

According to the statement, the event was attended by 100 NCC Cadets and over 120 students from local schools and colleges. Brig PM Bali, Gp Cdr, NCC Gp Dibrugarh was also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Minerva Jaishy who was born and brought up at Digboi shared her valuable experiences on being selected to join OTA and motivated the NCC cadets and students to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the nation. She also focussed on the aspects of preparation for SSB for the young attendees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

