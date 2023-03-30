Left Menu

Arunachal: Cabinet gives nod to recall appointment orders of APPSC chairman, members

The Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet on Wednesday approved to recall the order of the new Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and recommended the same to Governor for recalling the appointment orders of February 7 this year.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:22 IST
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet on Wednesday approved to recall the order of the new Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and recommended the same to Governor for recalling the appointment orders of February 7 this year. The cabinet held its 7th meeting of the year since January 2023 today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Cabinet also approved the MoA to be signed with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) for the development of hydropower in the state. "This will pave the way to unlocking potential 5 Hydro-electric Power (HEP) with an installed capacity of 2820 MW. This will spur huge investment in the state and generate employment," the official statement said.

In the meeting, the Kaling Tayeng Committee on restructuring the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service was deliberated in detail. The Cabinet also approved in principle a major part of the committee's recommendation.

"This will pave way for a robust state civil service," it said. The Cabinet approved the proposal for renewal of MoA and support to four events (Arunachal Got Talents, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal and Mr Arunachal) for another 3 years as annual calendar events.

"It was further decided to increase the grant in aid for the above events from existing Rs 40 Lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs respectively," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

