Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral Authority
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs, implemented under a national emergency law, ruling they exceeded presidential authority. Trump's tariffs, vital to his economic strategy, sparked a global trade war, but now face repeal. The ruling holds significant global economic implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:44 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, ruling 6-3 against his imposition of tariffs through a national emergency law designed for different purposes.
Implemented tariffs had been instrumental in Trump's approach to global trade, effecting widespread economic turbulence and diplomatic tensions.
The decision, supporting lower court findings, highlighted the overreach of Trump's use of the 1977 law and emphasized Congressional authority over taxation.
