Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, ruling 6-3 against his imposition of tariffs through a national emergency law designed for different purposes.

Implemented tariffs had been instrumental in Trump's approach to global trade, effecting widespread economic turbulence and diplomatic tensions.

The decision, supporting lower court findings, highlighted the overreach of Trump's use of the 1977 law and emphasized Congressional authority over taxation.

(With inputs from agencies.)