Left Menu

DDA Revolutionizes Delhi Housing and Urban Development Landscape

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced a budget outlay of Rs 14,962 crore for FY 2026-27. With record sales and a surplus from previous years, DDA plans to enhance Delhi’s infrastructure through housing projects, Atal Canteens, community properties, and an evolving advertising policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:46 IST
DDA Revolutionizes Delhi Housing and Urban Development Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) disclosed an approved budget of Rs 14,962 crore for the financial year 2026-27. This strategic allocation follows a remarkable surplus from record sales of 10,160 flats for FY 2025-26, marking the third consecutive year of revenue excess for the agency.

Under Lt Governor VK Saxena's supervision, DDA has introduced initiatives like increasing token money to filter out non-serious buyers and switching to a 'first-come, first-served' auction model for property allocation. These changes have enhanced buyer experience and bolstered housing unit sales.

In alignment with social and infrastructure goals, DDA will provide land for 48 Atal Canteens, aiming to offer affordable and nutritious meals. Additionally, policies for community land allocation and revenue-generating advertisements are underway, with plans to develop Narela into an educational hub and urbanize 48 rural villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026