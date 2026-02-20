DDA Revolutionizes Delhi Housing and Urban Development Landscape

On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) disclosed an approved budget of Rs 14,962 crore for the financial year 2026-27. This strategic allocation follows a remarkable surplus from record sales of 10,160 flats for FY 2025-26, marking the third consecutive year of revenue excess for the agency.

Under Lt Governor VK Saxena's supervision, DDA has introduced initiatives like increasing token money to filter out non-serious buyers and switching to a 'first-come, first-served' auction model for property allocation. These changes have enhanced buyer experience and bolstered housing unit sales.

In alignment with social and infrastructure goals, DDA will provide land for 48 Atal Canteens, aiming to offer affordable and nutritious meals. Additionally, policies for community land allocation and revenue-generating advertisements are underway, with plans to develop Narela into an educational hub and urbanize 48 rural villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)