Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina's grain ports have returned to normal operations following a two-day strike by maritime workers protesting against a newly approved labor reform bill. This strike had previously halted port activities, causing delays in the departure of 12 ships.

The labor reform, championed by libertarian President Javier Milei, has been met with strong opposition from unions despite its intent to boost investment in the country. On Friday morning, the House of Representatives approved the reform, leading to the cessation of the strike.

According to Guillermo Wade, the head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, operations resumed smoothly by midnight. The Senate must still ratify the bill for it to become law.