Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina’s grain ports resumed operations after a two-day strike by maritime workers protesting a new labor reform bill. Although Argentina is a major food exporter, the strike forced the delay of 12 ship departures. The reform, supported by President Javier Milei, now awaits Senate ratification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's grain ports have returned to normal operations following a two-day strike by maritime workers protesting against a newly approved labor reform bill. This strike had previously halted port activities, causing delays in the departure of 12 ships.

The labor reform, championed by libertarian President Javier Milei, has been met with strong opposition from unions despite its intent to boost investment in the country. On Friday morning, the House of Representatives approved the reform, leading to the cessation of the strike.

According to Guillermo Wade, the head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, operations resumed smoothly by midnight. The Senate must still ratify the bill for it to become law.

