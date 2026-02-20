Umpires Ready for T20 World Cup Super 8 Matchups

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney are set to take charge of India's Super 8 match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad this Sunday, the ICC announced on Friday. They will be supported by TV umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

The ICC also named Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel for the tournament opener in Colombo, with TV umpire Allahudien Paleker and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski. Additional notable appointments include Nogajski paired with Nitin Menon for Pakistan vs England in Kandy.

The umpiring roster for other key matches features a skilled lineup including Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, and others. Renowned match referees Ranjan Madugalle and Andrew Pycroft, among others, will oversee the Super 8 stage of the premier cricketing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)