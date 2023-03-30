Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 483 new cases in past 24 hours

"A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases in Maharashtra till March 29 is 2506," officials said.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:20 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 483 new cases in past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died due to Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra on Wednesday, state health department officials informed. "A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases in Maharashtra till March 29 is 2506," officials said.

The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.15 per cent. Health officials also informed that RT-PCR tests are regularly being done at the airport.

"A total of 35639 patients were screened by RT-PCR at the airport, in which 43 have been found positive so far," officials said. It has to be noted that four weeks ago, the positivity rate in Maharashtra was 1.05 per cent but currently it is standing at 6.15 per cent for the week (March 22 to March 28).

The districts of Solapur and Sangli are currently experiencing the maximum positivity rate in Covid 19 infections with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent respectively. A total of 17.79 crores of Covid vaccination doses has been administered in the state.

Across the country a total of 3016 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with a daily positive rate of 2.73 per cent, a government release said on Thursday, adding that 15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period. According to the press release, 1,10,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.14 crores. Earlier on Monday Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the COVID19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through Video Conference.Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Dept. of Health Research were also present in the review meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023