KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Kolkata, Mch.30(PTI): (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.1980.00-Rs.2060.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.1750.00-Rs.1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.12,700.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.11,200.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.9,650.00-Rs.9,700.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,300.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5,800.00-Rs.5,850.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(New): Rs.5400.00-Rs.5,450.00 per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1530.00-1760.00 Per 15 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

