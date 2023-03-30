Left Menu

Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,700 cr deal with Bharat Electronics for Lynx-U2 fire control systems for Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:48 IST
Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,700 cr deal with Bharat Electronics for Lynx-U2 fire control systems for Indian Navy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. According to the Defence Ministry, the Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

The 4th generation, wholly indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited. This move will generate employment of 2 lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023