Rs 56 lakh in foreign currency, 1 kg gold seized in separate cases at Chennai, Kochi airports

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized foreign currency valued at Rs 55.83 lakh at Chennai airport on Thursday and nabbed two passengers carrying the foreign currency, said the official Twitter handle of Chennai customs.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:49 IST
Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport (Photo\Chennai Customs). Image Credit: ANI
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized foreign currency valued at Rs 55.83 lakh at Chennai airport on Thursday and nabbed two passengers carrying the foreign currency, said the official Twitter handle of Chennai customs. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, two passengers bound to Singapore by Flight SQ529 were intercepted. 0n examination of their baggage, foreign currency valued at 55.83 Lakh was found concealed in their baggage and the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway.

In a second incident, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi airport by flight 6E 1404 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1063 grams in total concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused has been identified as Muhammed, a native of Kunnamkulam in the Thrissur district, said a source from custom department. (ANI)

