BRIEF-WWE CEO Nick Khan Says There Has "Robust Response" From Potential Bidders - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 01:54 IST
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :
* WWE CEO NICK KHAN SAYS THERE HAS "ROBUST RESPONSE" FROM POTENTIAL BIDDERS - CNBC INTERVIEW
* WWE CEO NICK KHAN SAYS REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ON PROPOSITION OF BETTING - CNBC Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement