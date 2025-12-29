Trump Administration Probes Corporate Diversity Initiatives
The Trump administration is investigating the use of diversity programs in hiring and promoting at major U.S. companies. Google and Verizon are among those asked for documents by the Justice Department. The Wall Street Journal reported the probes, but Reuters could not verify the report immediately.
Updated: 29-12-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:49 IST
The Trump administration has initiated probes into the utilization of diversity initiatives within hiring and promotion practices at major U.S. companies, the Wall Street Journal disclosed on Sunday.
According to the report, companies like Google and Verizon have reportedly received requests from the Justice Department for documents and information pertaining to their workplace diversity programs.
However, Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the Wall Street Journal's findings immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
