Kim Jong Un: North Korea's Missile Advances and Economic Ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of strategic cruise missiles, showcasing nuclear power readiness amid security threats. This event is part of a series of developments highlighting military and economic progress before the 2026 ruling party congress. Additional missile tests may occur around New Year's Day.

Missile Launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles on Sunday, a move that underlined the integrity of the nation's nuclear capabilities amidst regional security threats, according to state media KCNA.

Kim expressed 'great satisfaction' as the missiles undertook their trajectory over the sea west of the Korean Peninsula, achieving their intended target, reported KCNA. He emphasized that regular checks on the reliability and rapid response of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's nuclear deterrent are a responsible necessity as the nation grapples with various security challenges.

This launch is the latest in a series of activities by North Korea signaling military and economic progress. Amidst speculation of additional tests around New Year's Day, Kim has also been active in economic developments, attending multiple facility openings ahead of the 2026 ruling Workers' Party Congress.

