Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at Manado Retirement Home

A devastating fire at the Werdha Damai retirement home in Manado, Indonesia, has resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals. The blaze, which tore through the facility on Sulawesi island, was finally subdued late Sunday. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-12-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A devastating fire broke out at the Werdha Damai retirement home in Manado, located on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, claiming the lives of 16 individuals. The fire, which erupted over the weekend, was eventually extinguished late Sunday night.

Footage aired by Metro TV depicted the terrifying scene, as the inferno illuminated the night sky, with residents attempting to aid elderly individuals in escaping the raging flames. Among the survivors, three suffered from burns, according to officials.

Police are currently probing the cause of the fire. Jimmy Rotinsulu, the head of Manado's fire department, highlighted the challenges faced in rescuing residents, many of whom found themselves trapped within the engulfed building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

