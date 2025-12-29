Left Menu

Gus Atkinson Sidelined: England's Ashes Setback

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the final Ashes test due to a hamstring injury. The team is not replacing him in the squad, leaving Matthew Potts or Matthew Fisher as potential candidates. Australia leads the five-test series 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:49 IST
Gus Atkinson Sidelined: England's Ashes Setback
Gus Atkinson
  • Country:
  • Australia

England's Ashes team has suffered another setback as fast bowler Gus Atkinson is ruled out of the series finale. Atkinson tore his left hamstring during the Melbourne test, according to England's Monday announcement.

He becomes the third seamer to exit the squad early, following teammates Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. The team has opted not to replace him, instead considering Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher as potential options for the upcoming Sydney match.

With Australia leading the series 3-1, England faces a challenging conclusion in the five-test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

