Gus Atkinson Sidelined: England's Ashes Setback

England's Ashes team has suffered another setback as fast bowler Gus Atkinson is ruled out of the series finale. Atkinson tore his left hamstring during the Melbourne test, according to England's Monday announcement.

He becomes the third seamer to exit the squad early, following teammates Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. The team has opted not to replace him, instead considering Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher as potential options for the upcoming Sydney match.

With Australia leading the series 3-1, England faces a challenging conclusion in the five-test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)