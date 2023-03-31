Left Menu

Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident

"The situation is peaceful now and till now we have arrested 56 people. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage," Krushikesh Rawale, ASP, Jalgaon said.

Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident
Jalgaon ASP Krushikesh Rawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 56 people have been arrested in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district over music being played outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, the police said on Friday. "The situation is peaceful now and till now we have arrested 56 people. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage," Krushikesh Rawale, ASP, Jalgaon said.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Friday," said ASP Rawale. On March 28, a clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in the Jalgaon district in which four people were injured," said M Rajkumar, Jalgaon SP.

Two FIRs were registered and currently, the situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, said Jalgaon SP. There was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups, said police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

