Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha was darkest day in history of Indian democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress national president was speaking after inaugurating an event to mark the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha in Vaikom on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 08:18 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha was the 'darkest day' in the history of Indian democracy. "Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha was the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy. There are various legal issues in the judgement of the trial court, however, those will be dealt with at the appropriate platform by our legal team," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in Kottayam.

The Congress national president was speaking after inaugurating an event to mark the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha in Vaikom on Thursday. On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi. After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The sentence of two-year imprisonment has been suspended for 30 days before which Rahul Gandhi has to appeal against the conviction. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha has been one in a series of flashpoints between the Congress party and the ruling BJP, uniting the opposition parties who have been accusing the Centre of diverting attention from the Adani issue. (ANI)

