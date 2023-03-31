"BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots": Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted over the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hiring goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots. "They (BJP) have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?," CM Banerjee said in Kolkata on Thursday.

"Why did they change the route and take the unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community?" she added. If they believe that they will attack others and receive relief through legal interventions, they must know that the people will reject them one day, CM said.

"Those who haven't done any wrong will not be arrested. How do BJP workers have the courage to bulldoze people's homes?" West Bengal CM said. Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in West Bengal's Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained. On Wednesday, Banerjee began a two-day dharna in Kolkata to protest against the central government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards her state.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar refuted CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations. "TMC is lying because it was not a wrong route. There was permission till Howrah ground and this was the only route to go there. Now such days have come in India that you can take out Ram Navami procession in some areas and can't go to other areas," BJP president Majumdar said. (ANI)

