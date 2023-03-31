Left Menu

Delhi: Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Hauz Rani

The offical media handle of Delhi traffic police took to Twitter and informed, "Traffic Alert. A road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch".

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 10:56 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/Delhi Traffic Police). Image Credit: ANI
As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole formed after the road caved in which is affecting the traffic movement on the stretch. The national capital and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole formed after the road caved in which is affecting the traffic movement on the stretch. The national capital and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.

Earlier a road in Delhi's RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

