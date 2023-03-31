Left Menu

European shares rise ahead of eurozone, U.S. inflation report

European shares rose on Friday, the last trading session of a turbulent March, as investors awaited U.S. and eurozone inflation reports for more clues on global interest rate moves amid receding fears of a banking crisis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT, headed for a second-straight quarterly gain.

European shares rose on Friday, the last trading session of a turbulent March, as investors awaited U.S. and eurozone inflation reports for more clues on global interest rate moves amid receding fears of a banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT, headed for a second-straight quarterly gain. However, it is on track to end the month slightly lower. Investors will closely monitor flash estimates of euro zone inflation data, which is expected to show a moderation in consumer price growth in March on a yearly basis.

Among sectors, retail and basic resources continued to maintain a solid momentum, rising 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Swiss engineering company ABB edged up 0.8% as it said it will launch its new $1 billion share buyback on April 3 with the intention to buy up to 30 million of its shares.

