Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Bengaluru, 4 arrested

The incident took place in the area of Koramangala police station limits, where the young woman was sitting in a park with her friend. She was dragged by four people and gang-raped in a moving car, as informed by the police.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Koramangala police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a young woman in Karnataka's Bengaluru, said the police. The incident took place in the area of Koramangala police station limits, where the woman was sitting in a park with her friend. She was dragged by four people and gang-raped in a moving car, as informed by the police.

"The incident took place on March 25 at around 10 pm. The victim and her friend were sitting in the National Games Village park where government quarters are located. At this time, four youths who came there threatened her friend, then dragged the victim and raped her in a moving car. Later on March 26 at around 4 am, they left the victim near her house and fled", the police said. The young woman later filed an FIR at the police station and the police registered a case. The four accused have been arrested following the complaint.

As per the complaint, the victim was kidnapped in a car. According to the police, the accused committed crimes by travelling around in the car in many places including Dommalur, Indiranagar, Anekal, and Nice Road.

Further investigations into the incident are underway. (ANI)

