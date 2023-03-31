Left Menu

Revamped loan guarantee scheme for micro, small enterprises to be implemented from April 1

A revamped credit guarantee scheme for Indias micro and small enterprises will come into effect from Saturday, with the annual guarantee fee for loans up to Rs 1 crore getting reduced from the peak 2 per cent to 0.37 per cent, reducing the overall cost of credit for small businesses.The limit on ceiling for guarantees has also enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:36 IST
Revamped loan guarantee scheme for micro, small enterprises to be implemented from April 1
  • Country:
  • India

A revamped credit guarantee scheme for India's micro and small enterprises will come into effect from Saturday, with the annual guarantee fee for loans up to Rs 1 crore getting reduced from the peak 2 per cent to 0.37 per cent, reducing the overall cost of credit for small businesses.

The limit on ceiling for guarantees has also enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has issued guidelines in this regard.

''The limit on ceiling for guarantees has been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. For settlement of claims in respect of guarantees for loan outstanding up to Rs 10 lakh, initiation of legal proceedings will no longer be required,'' the MSME ministry said.

In Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the revamping of credit guarantee scheme for micro and small enterprises with effect from April 1, 2023, with an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore to the corpus to enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and the reduction in the cost of the credit by about 1 per cent.

Consequently, the corpus of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises has been infused with a sum of Rs 8,000 crore on March 30, 2023.

CGTMSE created a new landmark by touching the milestone figure of approving guarantees worth Rs 1 lakh crore during FY 2022-23, the MSME ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023