Power Grid commissions Rampur Sambhal transmission project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said the POWERGRID Rampur Sambhal Transmission project has been commissioned. POWERGRID Rampur Sambhal Transmission Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, secured Intra-State TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) project of Uttar Pradesh through tariff based competitive bidding has successfully commissioned the project on March 30, 2023, a BSE filing stated. The project has a mandate to establish transmission system for ''Construction of 765/ 400/ 220 kV GIS substation, Rampur and 400/ 220/ 132 kV GIS substation, Sambhal with associated transmission lines'', on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis, it informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

