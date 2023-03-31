Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:51 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral medication
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antiviral medication.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg), the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Gilead Sciences Inc's Vemlidy tablets (25 mg), it added.

The antiviral medication will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.

As per the IQVIA MAT December 2022 data, Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg) had annual sales of around USD 531 million in the US market.

Lupin shares on Friday ended 0.71 per cent down at Rs 647.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023