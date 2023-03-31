Left Menu

U'khand: Several vehicles buried after hotel canopy collapses due to heavy rainfall in Mussoorie

Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:30 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk, officials said. The police and administration team is currently present on the spot.

According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway and no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

