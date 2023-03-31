Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares jump over 4 pc; mcap climbs Rs 64,723.85 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 4 per cent on Friday, helping the equity benchmark indices finish the day with smart gains.A rally in the equity also added Rs 64,723.85 crore to the companys market valuation.The stock rallied 4.29 per cent to finish at Rs 2,331.05 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:40 IST
Reliance Industries shares jump over 4 pc; mcap climbs Rs 64,723.85 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 4 per cent on Friday, helping the equity benchmark indices finish the day with smart gains.

A rally in the equity also added Rs 64,723.85 crore to the company's market valuation.

The stock rallied 4.29 per cent to finish at Rs 2,331.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.82 per cent to Rs 2,343.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.31 per cent to end at Rs 2,331.05.

In traded volume terms, 6.17 lakh shares of the firm were traded on BSE and over 1.30 crore shares on NSE during the day.

The rally in the stock was instrumental in the sharp jump in the equity benchmark indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 58,991.52. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 279.05 points or 1.63 per cent to 17,359.75.

The market valuation of the country's most valued firm Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 64,723.85 crore to Rs 15,77,092.66 crore amid a rally in the stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023