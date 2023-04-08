U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East - statement
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 11:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet.
The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.
