Hyderabad: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Telangana Minister KTR

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:33 IST
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Telangana Minister KTR (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao at the T-hub in Hyderabad. Shiv Sena leader was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Taking to Twitter Aaditya said, "Always fantastic and encouraging to meet @KTRBRSji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth. Visited the @THubHyd and witnessed the amazing work that's happened there for start-ups, innovators and ideators." They discussed the common interests of sustainability, urbanism, and technology and how they will help fuel India's growth.

The Shiv Sena leaders also witnessed the amazing work happening at the T-hub for start-ups, innovators and ideators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

