Trump’s Pearl Harbor Comment Stirs Diplomatic Unrest with Japan

President Donald Trump stirred diplomatic unease during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by citing the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. Trump's remarks aimed to justify his secrecy before acting on Iran, but instead reignited historical sensitivities in Japan and highlighted the complexities in their bilateral relationship.

The comment, made casually as Takaichi sat awkwardly by his side, drew criticism from Japanese officials and citizens. Asahi newspaper labeled it a 'piece of nonsense' that ignored lessons from history. Amid political debates and sensitivities over World War II, this incident further strained US-Japan ties.

Meanwhile, Japanese leaders, including Takaichi, face challenges in managing both historical reconciliation with the US and their domestic political landscape. As the US relies on Japan strategically, Prime Minister Takaichi aims to strengthen ties, even amidst criticisms over her approach to diplomatic dialogue with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)