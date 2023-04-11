Left Menu

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rail named 'RAPIDX': NCR Transport Corporation

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday announced that the country's first semi-high-speed regional rail services will be named 'RAPIDX'.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday announced that the country's first semi-high-speed regional rail services will be named 'RAPIDX'. These services will run on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, being implemented to connect key urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per the official statement of NCRTC, the brand name - RAPIDX is easy to read and simple to pronounce in various languages. The name 'RAPID' has already been adopted and is loved as their own transit system by the citizens across the region, in both Hindi and English languages. "In addition to signifying speed and progress, the X in the name denotes next-generation technology and the new-age mobility solution. It also represents youth, optimism, and energy," NCRTC said.

It further said that a green leaf symbol is the highlight of the brand's commitment towards decarbonization by not only decongesting NCR and reducing the number of vehicles on the road but also by the use of green energy. It is notable that NCRTC is tapping green energy by the installation of solar panels on stations and depots as well as the use of blended power in traction which is planned to be increased progressively.

RAPIDX will connect the people who choose to live in their hometowns in NCR with the national capital, through a modern, world-class, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe and comfortable means of travel. For the youth in NCR, RAPIDX will provide easier and faster access to a world of opportunities leading them towards their aspirations. The RAPIDX services on the first RRTS corridor, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, will serve this 82-km long corridor and will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly.

NCRTC is targeting to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025. Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, before the scheduled time. (ANI)

