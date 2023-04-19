Left Menu

J-K: Srinagar Dy Commissioner reviews arrangements for Shankaracharya Jayanti celebrations

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited Shankaracharya Temple to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Shankaracharya Jayanti scheduled to be celebrated on April 25 this year.

DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for Shankaracharya Jayanti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited Shankaracharya Temple to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Shankaracharya Jayanti scheduled to be celebrated on April 25 this year. Asad instructed the officials to ensure hassle-free traffic movement for the devotees and make adequate facilities at the designated place for parking the vehicles.

The Shankaracharya Jayanti is considered one of the significant celebrations in Sanatan Dharma which marks the day of birth of Adi Shankara ji, an 8th-century Indian philosopher and theologian. While taking review on the spot, Deputy Commissioner directed concerned departments to ensure all basic arrangements are put in place for the devotees expected to perform darshan in the Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan hills during Shankaracharya Jayanti.

According to an official statement, he also instructed ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water at the venue so that devotees do not face problems during their visit to pay obeisance at the temple. The DC also asked the Health Department to deploy a medical team at the venue with the availability of all emergency medicines and first aid facilities to handle any medical emergency.

Asad directed the officers of all line departments to ensure all necessary arrangements required for a smooth stay and enriching pilgrimage for all visitors on this occasion. He also stressed maintaining proper sanitation at the temple premises and on the entire pilgrimage route.

The concerned police authorities were asked to take all measures to ensure adequate security arrangements around the Temple. Earlier, the DC interacted with the members of the Dharmarth Trust and the security incharge.

He assured them of all possible support from the District Administration for the smooth celebration of Shankaracharya Jayanti. (ANI)

